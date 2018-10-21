Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Active Sunday
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
For the second straight week, Peterson will tough out lingering ankle and shoulder injuries. With Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) again out of commission, Peterson should handle the bulk of the RB reps due to the minimal threats presented by reserves Kapri Bibbs and Samaje Perine. Peterson's workload has wavered wildly by the week -- 28, 14, 19, six and 17 touches, in order - but he should still produce versus a Dallas defense that has allowed 114.2 yards from scrimmage per game and three touchdowns to running backs this season.
