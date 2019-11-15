Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Avoids Week 11 designation
Peterson (toe) put in a full practice Friday.
Peterson's minor toe injury kept him from practicing Thursday and limited his participation Wednesday, but Washington never had much real concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. He'll enter the weekend free of a designation and on tap to handle a starting role, though Peterson may struggle to maintain the 20 touches per game he's averaged over the past four games. Washington reinstated Derrius Guice (knee) from injured reserve earlier this week, with interim coach Bill Callahan already pledging that the second-year back would occupy a change-of-pace role behind Peterson.
