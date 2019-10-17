Peterson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Redskins attributed a quad injury to Peterson's absence from practice Wednesday, but the veteran running back was essentially getting a maintenance day. As was the case in 2018, Peterson will likely be subjected to a lighter practice load than most of his healthy teammates the rest of the season, but there shouldn't be any overriding concern about his availability for game days. Though Peterson enjoyed his best game of the season in the Week 6 win over the Dolphins (136 total yards on 25 touches), he'll likely have difficulty replicating that success with three straight matchups versus tough defenses on tap (San Francisco, MInnesota and Buffalo).

