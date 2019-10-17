Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back at practice
Peterson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The Redskins attributed a quad injury to Peterson's absence from practice Wednesday, but the veteran running back was essentially getting a maintenance day. As was the case in 2018, Peterson will likely be subjected to a lighter practice load than most of his healthy teammates the rest of the season, but there shouldn't be any overriding concern about his availability for game days. Though Peterson enjoyed his best game of the season in the Week 6 win over the Dolphins (136 total yards on 25 touches), he'll likely have difficulty replicating that success with three straight matchups versus tough defenses on tap (San Francisco, MInnesota and Buffalo).
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Resting quad injury•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Puts together season-best game•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bracing for more work on ground•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in blowout loss•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Makes minimal impact•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stymied against Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...