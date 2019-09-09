Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back in the mix
Peterson's teammate, Derrius Guice, is expected to miss time with a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As a result, Peterson quickly goes from healthy scratch to a candidate to head Washington's rushing attack Week 2 in Guice's absence. Meanwhile, we'd expect Chris Thompson to maintain his change-of-pace role, with Wendall Smallwood, who carries special teams utility, also on hand.
