Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back to questionable for Week 13
Peterson has been returned to the injury report due to a shoulder injury, Tarik El Bashir of The Athletic DC reports.
Peterson had no injury tag coming out of practice Friday, but he showed up on the injury report after Saturday's practice session. The Redskins and Eagles are playing Monday night, so fantasy owners wanting to use Peterson this week will be rolling the dice.
