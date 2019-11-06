Peterson's hold on the No. 1 running back role in Washington is unclear with Derrius Guice (knee) having been activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Redskins are in the middle of a bye week, and Guice will be eligible to return to action Week 11 when the team hosts the Jets at home. Peterson has proven capable as a workhorse over the last four weeks, averaging 18.8 carries and 95.8 rushing yards per game, but it remains to be seen how Washington will opt to split backfield reps going forward. With rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins expected to hold onto the starting job Week 11, it's possible that the team will opt to take an extended look at the 22-year-old Guice as well.