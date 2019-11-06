Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Backfield joined by Guice
Peterson's hold on the No. 1 running back role in Washington is unclear with Derrius Guice (knee) having been activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Redskins are in the middle of a bye week, and Guice will be eligible to return to action Week 11 when the team hosts the Jets at home. Peterson has proven capable as a workhorse over the last four weeks, averaging 18.8 carries and 95.8 rushing yards per game, but it remains to be seen how Washington will opt to split backfield reps going forward. With rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins expected to hold onto the starting job Week 11, it's possible that the team will opt to take an extended look at the 22-year-old Guice as well.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Monstrous first half against Bills•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: To be used early and often•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.