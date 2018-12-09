Peterson rushed 10 times for 16 yards and added a three-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Peterson was bottled up with quarterback Mark Sanchez instilling zero fear into the Giants, and game script called for abandoning the run after Washington fell behind 34-0 at halftime. Those looking for a silver lining can take solace in the fact that Sanchez was replaced by Josh Johnson, who looked effective in the fourth quarter against a defense that admittedly may not have been fully engaged. If Johnson brings a spark to the offense in Week 15, Peterson should find some running room against a Jaguars defense that just allowed Tennessee's Derrick Henry to rumble for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.