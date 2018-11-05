Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in loss
Peterson ran for 17 yards on nine carries and added 16 yards on three catches during Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
The outing snapped a three-game streak in which Peterson tallied at least 95 yards per game. The veteran back has had some monster games in D.C. this season, but has been held to under two yards per carry in three of five games. Next up is a Tampa Bay defense that has been beat-up in the passing game, but is holding opponents to a respectable 4.2 yards per carry.
