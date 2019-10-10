Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bracing for more work on ground
Peterson said Wednesday that he's excited about the prospect of receiving more carries in Washington's Week 6 game in Miami, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports. "When you think about the guys up front and what we can do from the running back room as well...even though it's been slim the past five weeks, [new interim head coach Bill Callahan has] seen enough to know that we can make the run game the focal point of our offense and build off of that," Peterson said. "It makes us feel good."
Count Peterson as an early fan of Callahan, who spoke at his introductory press conference about his desire to install a more run-dominant offense than his predecessor, Jay Gruden, favored. Game flow more than anything may explain why the Redskins are averaging an NFL-low 17.6 rushing attempts per contest, as the 0-5 squad has frequently been forced to abandon the run wile finding itself trailing by large margins in second halves. At least for one week, Washington may have find a rare opportunity to control the game script, as the winless Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with a worse point differential (minus-137) than the Redskins (minus-78).
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in blowout loss•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Makes minimal impact•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stymied against Bears•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone versus Cowboys•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will start moving forward•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to start Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...