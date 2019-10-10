Peterson said Wednesday that he's excited about the prospect of receiving more carries in Washington's Week 6 game in Miami, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports. "When you think about the guys up front and what we can do from the running back room as well...even though it's been slim the past five weeks, [new interim head coach Bill Callahan has] seen enough to know that we can make the run game the focal point of our offense and build off of that," Peterson said. "It makes us feel good."

Count Peterson as an early fan of Callahan, who spoke at his introductory press conference about his desire to install a more run-dominant offense than his predecessor, Jay Gruden, favored. Game flow more than anything may explain why the Redskins are averaging an NFL-low 17.6 rushing attempts per contest, as the 0-5 squad has frequently been forced to abandon the run wile finding itself trailing by large margins in second halves. At least for one week, Washington may have find a rare opportunity to control the game script, as the winless Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with a worse point differential (minus-137) than the Redskins (minus-78).