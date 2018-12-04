Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Career-long run in loss
Peterson rushed nine times for 98 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.
Peterson's performance was highlighted by a 90-yard touchdown explosion during the second quarter, which came after starting quarterback Colt McCoy (lower leg) was forced to exit due to injury. That marked the longest run of Peterson's decorated 11-year career, proving he's still a freak athlete at 33 years old. Although he was used sparingly while the Redskins trailed and needed Chris Thompson's pass-catching acumen during the second half, it was still a strong performance for Peterson, who hadn't topped 70 yards since Week 8 versus the Giants. In that game, he ripped off 149 yards and a touchdown on 26 rushes, making his matchup against them this upcoming Sunday all the more interesting, especially considering newly projected starting quarterback Mark Sanchez's lack of familiarity with the team's passing game.
