Peterson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation on the Redskins' preliminary injury report for Monday's game at Philadelphia.

Peterson didn't practice Thursday but progressed to a limited participant Friday, though the Redskins have yet to release Saturday's practice report. The 33-year-old appears as though he should be a full go for Monday's game against an Eagles team that has allowed a 100-yard rushing effort in each of the last three games. Passing-down specialist Chris Thompson (ribs) is primed for his return, which could put a slight dent in the veteran's snap share.