Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared for season finale
Peterson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Peterson was held out of practice Thursday before returning as a full participant Friday. He's seen 31 carries and five targets in two games since Derrius Guice (knee) was placed back on injured reserve, dominating playing time on early downs while Chris Thompson has handled the majority of passing downs.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Listed with toe injury Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day of rest Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Salvages day with rushing TD•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day off Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ties Walter Payton's TD mark•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...