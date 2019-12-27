Play

Peterson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Peterson was held out of practice Thursday before returning as a full participant Friday. He's seen 31 carries and five targets in two games since Derrius Guice (knee) was placed back on injured reserve, dominating playing time on early downs while Chris Thompson has handled the majority of passing downs.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends