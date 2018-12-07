Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared for Week 14
Peterson (shoulder) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Despite making regular appearances on Redskins injury reports this season, Peterson has emerged without a designation for nine of 12 prior gamedays. While the potential exists for the 33-year-old to aggravate his shoulder during a contest, he should carry the load Sunday against a Giants defense that has yielded 4.4 YPC and 16 total touchdowns to running backs in 12 outings.
