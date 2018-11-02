Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared for Week 9
Peterson (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
There was never any concern about Peterson's availability, as the team has merely been cautious about limiting the 33-year-old's practice reps in recent weeks to keep him fresh for gamedays. Peterson could get a few extra snaps against a soft Atlanta defense in the absence of Chris Thompson (ribs) this week.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting a day off from practice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Explodes for 156 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Good to go•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting regular day off•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9