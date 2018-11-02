Peterson (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

There was never any concern about Peterson's availability, as the team has merely been cautious about limiting the 33-year-old's practice reps in recent weeks to keep him fresh for gamedays. Peterson could get a few extra snaps against a soft Atlanta defense in the absence of Chris Thompson (ribs) this week.