Peterson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Per usual, Peterson had his reps scaled back at practice but was never in danger of missing the game. It's a safe bet the Redskins will try to lean on their rushing attack in Sunday's matchup with a Jacksonville team that was humiliated by Derrick Henry last week. Of course, the injury-riddled Washington O-line may have some trouble opening holes without giving the Jaguars defense any reason to respect the pass.

