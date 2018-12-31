Peterson netted zero yards on four rushes in the Redskins' 24-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Peterson's forgettable outing Sunday shouldn't detract from what was a remarkable comeback campaign, one in which the multi-time Pro Bowler amassed 1,046 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, supplementing those numbers with a 20-208-1 line through the air. His success this season notwithstanding, it remains to be seen whether there's another clear-cut lead-back job the likes of which he found in Washington for Peterson in 2019. The 11-year veteran will be 34 in March, but at minimum, he certainly proved his ability to at least serve in a complementary capacity with his play this past season.