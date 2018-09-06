Peterson has been confirmed as the Redskins' starting running back for Sunday's season opener against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Keim's report is more or less supported by Jay Gruden's comments to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington earlier Wednesday, during which the Redskins head coach joked that he'd like to give Peterson 40 carries in Week 1. Despite going unsigned until late August, Peterson almost immediately established himself as Washington's top back in the wake of the season-ending knee injury to second-round rookie Derrius Guice. Peterson should be ticketed for a regular role on early downs in the Redskins' initial contests, with Chris Thompson handling most of the reps at running back in obvious passing situations.