Coach Jay Gruden didn't commit to Peterson being active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Ben Krimmel of 106.7 The Fan reports. "Ifs, you know. If the hurricane hits then we won't have a game, so I don't know," Gruden said. "We've got a lot of ifs we've got to worry about."

To be fair, Gruden didn't really comment on Peterson, instead dancing around the question with the standard nonsense coach-speak. The idea has some merit, as teams don't usually keep three running backs active without having any of them contribute on special teams. With Derrius Guice serving as the lead runner and Chris Thompson still expected to be a fixture on passing downs, Peterson appears to be the odd man out -- now it's just a question of whether that means a healthy scratch or a minimal contribution.