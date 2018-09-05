Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Could be busy Sunday
Coach Jay Gruden jokingly said he'd like to give Peterson 40 carries Sunday in Arizona, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Though obviously not serious about the number of carries, Gruden is giving us another strong hint that Peterson will be the featured ballcarrier Week 1. The 33-year-old holds the top spot on Washington's initial regular-season depth chart, with passing-down specialist Chris Thompson listed at No. 2. It's entirely possible Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine open the season with minimal or non-existent roles on offense.
