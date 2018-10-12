Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) is listed as questionable and expected to be a game-time decision Sunday against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Unlike some of his injured teammates, Peterson may not be a true game-time decision, as he seems to be on the right track after logging limited practices throughout the week. Regardless, we'll need to keep a close eye on Washington's inactive list, which should be released around 11:30 AM ET on Sunday. Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) and Josh Doctson (heel) are also listed as questionable. Peterson may end up playing through pain after he strained his shoulder during Monday's blowout loss to the Saints. His ankle and knee injuries seem to be less serious, but they won't help the matter.