Coach Jay Gruden wants Peterson to get a handful of carries with the first-team offense in Friday's preseason game against Denver, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Peterson signed with Washington on Monday and practiced with his new teammates Tuesday and Wednesday. He probably doesn't have much knowledge of the playbook, but it shouldn't be too hard for Gruden to draw up a handful of plays for the 33-year-old running back. Peterson was brought in to challenge Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine (ankle) for playing time on early downs, after rookie Derrius Guice (knee) was lost for the season earlier this month. Peterson settled for the veteran's minimum, suggesting he's far from a lock for the 53-man roster.