Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Diagnosed with strained shoulder
Peterson was diagnosed Tuesday with a strained shoulder, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. The running back isn't expected to miss game action due to the issue, but he'll receive a second opinion on the injury.
Peterson had classified his injury as a dislocated shoulder after the issue contributed to him logging only two second-half snaps in Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints. However, coach Jay Gruden's label of Peterson's injury as a strain proved to be the more accurate one, and could present a greater degree of pain for the 33-year-old moving forward. For the time being, it appears Peterson is content to continue playing hurt, but fantasy owners will nonetheless want to monitor the Redskins' injury reports ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with the Panthers.
