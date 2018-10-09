Peterson told reporters he dislocated his shoulder during the first half of Monday's loss to the Saints, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports.

Peterson said that he popped the shoulder back in and returned to the field so it doesn't seem like the injury is too severe, however it will be something to keep an eye on when the Redskins practice report is released later this week. The veteran was limited in the second half, ending the night with four rushes for six yards and two receptions for 36 yards.