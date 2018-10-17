Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Despite entering a Week 6 matchup against the Panthers with a number of injuries, Peterson took the field for 37 of the Redskins' 70 offensive snaps and compiled 17 carries for 97 yards. His absence Wednesday likely is a precaution, but his status bears monitoring as the week goes on to make sure he's trending toward an appearance Sunday versus the Cowboys.
