Peterson (ankle/shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Despite entering a Week 6 matchup against the Panthers with a number of injuries, Peterson took the field for 37 of the Redskins' 70 offensive snaps and compiled 17 carries for 97 yards. His absence Wednesday likely is a precaution, but his status bears monitoring as the week goes on to make sure he's trending toward an appearance Sunday versus the Cowboys.

