Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Elevates to full practice
Peterson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice.
More often than not, Peterson has rid himself of a designation by week's end since dislocating his shoulder Week 5 in New Orleans. He did just that on his second opportunity to do so during preparations for the season finale. In his previous matchup Week 13 with the Eagles, he ripped off a 90-yard touchdown run but otherwise managed just one yard per carry on his other eight rushes.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited by shoulder, per usual•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Reaches 1,000 yards•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Ready for Week 16•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited again by shoulder•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited effectiveness in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...