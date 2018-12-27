Peterson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice.

More often than not, Peterson has rid himself of a designation by week's end since dislocating his shoulder Week 5 in New Orleans. He did just that on his second opportunity to do so during preparations for the season finale. In his previous matchup Week 13 with the Eagles, he ripped off a 90-yard touchdown run but otherwise managed just one yard per carry on his other eight rushes.

More News
Our Latest Stories