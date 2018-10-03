Peterson (ankle) said he will be ready for Monday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson's optimism need to be taken with a grain of salt, especially after he was held out of Wednesday's practice. He was spotted in a protective boot last week, getting some extra time to recover with the Redskins on bye. Peterson may be able to resume practicing Thursday when the team releases its first injury report of the week.

