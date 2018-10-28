Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Explodes for 156 scrimmage yards
Peterson (ankle/shoulder) carried 26 times for 149 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. He also caught one pass for seven yards and another score.
While Peterson was limited by injuries in this week's practices, he clearly wasn't hampered much as he notched his highest yardage output since Week 9 of last season. He caught a seven-yard touchdown pass to get his team on the board in the first quarter and later broke off a 64-yard run to pay dirt in the fourth. Peterson has looked like a new man this season, totaling at least 96 rushing yards in five of seven games while scoring five touchdowns in that span. He'll look to build on this excellent outing next Sunday against the Falcons.
