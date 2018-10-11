Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson's practice reps were capped for the second straight day, but the running back indicated earlier this week that the trio of injuries wouldn't keep him off the field Sunday against the Panthers. Redskins coach Jay Gruden hasn't said anything that suggests otherwise, so fantasy owners can probably count on Peterson to pace the Washington backfield in touches in Week 6. Peterson was held to four carries in the Week 5 loss to the Saints and played only two second-half snaps, but that was largely a function of the Redskins eschewing the run game after heading into halftime with a 13-point deficit.

