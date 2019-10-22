Play

Peterson (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.

Despite sitting out the practice session while managing a Grade 1 high-ankle and Grade 2 low-ankle sprain, Peterson said afterward that he intends to play Thursday against the Vikings, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. The Redskins should provide a better indication of which direction Peterson is trending in following Wednesday's practice. Even if he reports improvement, Peterson still seems likely to carry a questionable designation into the Week 8 contest.

