Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone versus Cowboys
Peterson carried 10 times for 25 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught both his targets for an additional seven yards in the 31-21 loss.
Peterson got the start in this one and put his team in front with a one-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter. It was a struggle for the rest of the game, however, and he finished averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Moreover, the team all but abandoned the run after getting down on the scoreboard -- a theme that could continue throughout the season. Peterson is slated to start on a weekly basis now that Derrius Guice (knee) is injured, but he'll face another tough matchup next Monday at home against the Bears.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will start moving forward•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back in the mix•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Status to remain in limbo?•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Likely inactive for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...