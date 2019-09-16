Peterson carried 10 times for 25 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught both his targets for an additional seven yards in the 31-21 loss.

Peterson got the start in this one and put his team in front with a one-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter. It was a struggle for the rest of the game, however, and he finished averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Moreover, the team all but abandoned the run after getting down on the scoreboard -- a theme that could continue throughout the season. Peterson is slated to start on a weekly basis now that Derrius Guice (knee) is injured, but he'll face another tough matchup next Monday at home against the Bears.