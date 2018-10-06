Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Full participant at Saturday's practice
Peterson (ankle) logged a full practice Saturday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, and now looks on track to play after having a bye week to recover from a sprained ankle suffered in Week 3. Barring a setback, Peterson will have a matchup against a Saints defense that is currently the stingiest in the league against the run, as it has given up only 3.2 yards per carry through four weeks.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Looking good for Monday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Practices Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Expects to play Monday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited to side work•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sprains ankle heading into bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....