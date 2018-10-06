Peterson (ankle) logged a full practice Saturday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, and now looks on track to play after having a bye week to recover from a sprained ankle suffered in Week 3. Barring a setback, Peterson will have a matchup against a Saints defense that is currently the stingiest in the league against the run, as it has given up only 3.2 yards per carry through four weeks.

