Coach Bill Callahan called Peterson's (toe) absence Wednesday a "day off," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Such has been Peterson's reality for the past month due to a number of health concerns. Currently, he's tending to a toe injury, which caused a visible limp Monday. Aside from Peterson, Derrius Guice returned to action this past Sunday, and Chris Thompson (toe) was back at practice Wednesday, so the Redskins' backfield suddenly is crowded.

