Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting a day off from practice
Peterson isn't practicing Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson presumably will be listed on the injury report with an ailment of some sort, but this has merely become the new routine to keep him fresh throughout the season. Coach Jay Gruden said last week that he plans to make Wednesday a regular rest day for the 33-year-old running back. There doesn't seem to be any real health concern ahead of Sunday's home matchup with an Atlanta defense that has been consistently friendly to running backs.
