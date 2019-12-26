Play

Peterson received a rest day Thursday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

For most of the final three months of the season, Peterson has been listed on Redskins practice reports with an injury of some type, primarily a toe issue. On the first Week 17 version Wednesday, he wasn't included at all, meaning his typical Thursday DNP can be chalked up as a true vet day off. Look for Peterson to continue leading the backfield Sunday in Dallas while Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood provide support.

