Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting day off Thursday
Peterson (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.
Peterson is getting his customary day off from practice, but there's little worry about his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants. Assuming he ditches his designation Friday, per usual, he'll be the Redskins' lead back this weekend versus the NFL's 22nd-ranked run defense (115.1 yards per game).
