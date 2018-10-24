Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Getting regular day off
Coach Jay Gruden said Peterson (ankle/shoulder) will regularly receive Wednesday practices off for the rest of the season, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson was absent from practice Wednesday, which Gruden viewed as a rest day. However, Peterson was tagged on the Redskins' injury report with the same issues that have plagued him for weeks at this point. The health concerns haven't stopped him from having success both on the ground (90-plus yards four times) and through the air (30 or more receiving yards on three occasions) through six games, helping him rank 10th among all running backs in yards from scrimmage per game (97.0). The aforementioned rest is designed to help the 33-yard-old stay as fresh as possible for the NFC East-leading Redskins.
