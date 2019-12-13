Peterson (toe) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The toe injury prevented Peterson from practicing a day earlier, but his ability to take every rep during the final session of the week implies that his absence Thursday may have maintenance-related more than anything else. With his health intact, Peterson should be in position to lead the Washington ground attack for the final three games of the season after Derrius Guice (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier this week.