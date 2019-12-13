Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Good to go for Week 15
Peterson (toe) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles.
The toe injury prevented Peterson from practicing a day earlier, but his ability to take every rep during the final session of the week implies that his absence Thursday may have maintenance-related more than anything else. With his health intact, Peterson should be in position to lead the Washington ground attack for the final three games of the season after Derrius Guice (knee) landed on injured reserve earlier this week.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out Thursday due to toe issue•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Primed for more carries•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Workhorse role in loss•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Set to suit up Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.