Peterson (ankle/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Peterson upgraded to full participation at Friday's practice after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He could lose a few snaps with Chris Thompson (rib/knee) appearing ready to return, but there's no reason to believe the 33-year-old won't be fine to handle his usual workload on the ground. The Giants were gouged by Alvin Kamara back in Week 4, but they've otherwise done a decent job holding running backs in check.