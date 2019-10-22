Peterson told Josina Anderson of ESPN that the MRI he required Monday revealed he was dealing with a Grade 1 high-ankle sprain and a Grade 2 low-ankle sprain.

High-ankle sprains in particular can be difficult for athletes to shake off, but Peterson is at least fortunate in that his injury is of the lowest severity. That being said, Peterson won't have much time to recover from the ankle injuries he picked up in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers, as a matchup with the running back's former Vikings squad awaits Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. The Redskins listed Peterson as a non-participant in Monday's estimated practice report, and it would be surprising if he managed anything more than limited activity in Tuesday's session. Even though he's banged up, Peterson said Tuesday his ankle is "night and day" compared to how he felt a day earlier, leaving him optimistic he'll be good to go by the time Thursday arrives, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.