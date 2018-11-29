Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Held out of practice Thursday
Peterson (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
During Washington's loss on Thanksgiving at Dallas, Peterson hit the sidelines for a spell early in the game and remained there for most of the fourth quarter as the team was in catch-up mode. Because of the offensive snaps lost, he finished with his third-fewest number of yards from scrimmage (44) of the season and didn't receive a red-zone rush for the first time in 11 appearances with the Redskins. Peterson typically is limited or sits out the first practice of each week before getting cleared before gameday, so it'll be interesting to see if he follows suit this time around.
