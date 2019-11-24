Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to play
Peterson (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport's report matches the prevailing sentiment that surrounded Peterson's Week 12 status following Friday's practice, where he participated on a limited basis. The Redskins aren't expected to welcome Chris Thompson (toe) back from a four-game absence, but the recent addition of Derrius Guice from injured reserve in addition to his own injury likely puts a cap on Peterson's fantasy upside relative to earlier in the season. When Guice returned from a nine-week absence in the Redskins' Week 11 loss to the Jets, Peterson played just 24 percent of the offensive snaps -- his fewest of the season -- and parlayed his 11 touches into just 30 total yards.
