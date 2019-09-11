Peterson is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed as much Wednesday, while providing a non-update on Guice's health. With Guice trending toward inactive status Week 2, Peterson is set to take on an early-down role this weekend, which equated to 15.7 carries per contest a season ago.

