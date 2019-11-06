Peterson's hold on the No. 1 running back role in Washington may have loosened after the Redskins activated Derrius Guice (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Redskins are in the middle of a bye week, but Guice will be eligible to return to action Week 11, when the team hosts the Jets at home. Peterson has proven capable as a workhorse over the last four weeks, averaging 18.8 carries and 95.8 rushing yards per game, but it's unclear how interim coach Bill Callahan plans to divvy up the reps in the backfield moving forward. With rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins expected to retain the starting quarterback job Week 11, it's possible that the team will opt to take an extended look at the 22-year-old Guice, who seemingly has more of a place in Washington's long-term plans than Peterson.