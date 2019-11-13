Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Keeping No. 1 role
Interim coach Bill Callahan said Peterson remains the No. 1 running back on the Redskins' depth chart, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Peterson had free rein out of the Redskins' backfield in the four contests before the team's Week 10 bye, averaging 20 touches and 112.5 yards from scrimmage per game. However, the offense managed just two touchdowns during that stretch, and neither of them went to Peterson. With Derrius Guice completing his stint on injured reserve, Peterson seems poised to yield some work to the second-year back. Still, Peterson's status as the top option should ensure he maintains a steady workload moving forward.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: May keep starting job•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Joined in backfield by Guice•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Monstrous first half against Bills•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: To be used early and often•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Cleared to play•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.