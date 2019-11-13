Interim coach Bill Callahan said Peterson remains the No. 1 running back on the Redskins' depth chart, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Peterson had free rein out of the Redskins' backfield in the four contests before the team's Week 10 bye, averaging 20 touches and 112.5 yards from scrimmage per game. However, the offense managed just two touchdowns during that stretch, and neither of them went to Peterson. With Derrius Guice completing his stint on injured reserve, Peterson seems poised to yield some work to the second-year back. Still, Peterson's status as the top option should ensure he maintains a steady workload moving forward.