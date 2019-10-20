Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Leading rusher in shutout loss
Peterson carried the ball 20 times for 81 yards in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the 49ers.
The veteran back was the leading rusher for either team on an afternoon when offense was at a premium due to wet, muddy conditions. Peterson has piled up 199 rushing yards over the last two games, but he'll face another tough test in Week 8 on the road against the Vikings.
