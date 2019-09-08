The Redskins plan to make Peterson inactive in a coach's decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

Peterson enjoyed a strong comeback effort last season, amassing 1,042 yards on the ground while chipping in 20 receptions, his most since 2015. Despite the productive showing, the 34-year-old was overtaken on the depth chart at running back this preseason by second-year man Derrius Guice, who staged a successful return from a torn ACL. With Guice on hand to handle the lead-back role and Chris Thompson reprising his usual duties on passing downs, the Redskins weren't expected to have much room in the Week 1 game plan for Peterson, who also doesn't contribute on special teams. At this point, the veteran looks like he may only be insurance in the event Guice succumbs to another injury.