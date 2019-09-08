Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Likely inactive for Week 1
The Redskins plan to make Peterson inactive in a coach's decision for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.
Peterson enjoyed a strong comeback effort last season, amassing 1,042 yards on the ground while chipping in 20 receptions, his most since 2015. Despite the productive showing, the 34-year-old was overtaken on the depth chart at running back this preseason by second-year man Derrius Guice, who staged a successful return from a torn ACL. With Guice on hand to handle the lead-back role and Chris Thompson reprising his usual duties on passing downs, the Redskins weren't expected to have much room in the Week 1 game plan for Peterson, who also doesn't contribute on special teams. At this point, the veteran looks like he may only be insurance in the event Guice succumbs to another injury.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Could be a healthy scratch?•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Working behind Guice for now•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Sits out preseason Week 3•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Efficient in short performance•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Practicing again•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Nursing mild ankle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Antonio Brown's Fantasy value with Pats
Antonio Brown's release from the Raiders opened the door for a couple of players to become...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1