Despite being listed as questionable, Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) should be able to start and handle his usual workload Sunday against the Panthers, according to Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington.

Peterson was a limited practice participant throughout the week after hyperextending his knee and straining his shoulder during Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints. The timing isn't great for a short week in Washington, with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Paul Richardson (knee/shoulder) and Josh Doctson (heel) also questionable. Coach Jay Gruden said all the players listed as questionable are considered game-time decisions, but Peterson and Doctson seem to be in slightly better shape than the rest. Regardless, we'll need to keep an eye out for the inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.