Peterson (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on the Redskins' injury report Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

This has been Peterson's reality for more than two months due to a dislocated shoulder suffered in early October. With a short week to prepare for Saturday's game at Tennessee, the Redskins may cap his practices reps this week to keep him fresh, especially with the NFC East still up for grabs. No matter, he'll look to uphold his standard while playing with the injury, which has translated to 17.2 touches for 74.5 yards from scrimmage per game to go with five touchdowns in 10 appearances.