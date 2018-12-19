Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited again
Peterson (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Peterson has been nursing the same shoulder injury for most of the season without missing a game. His real concern is the state of Washington's injury-riddled offense heading into a Week 16 road game against the surging Tennessee defense Saturday afternoon.
