Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Peterson (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Peterson typically has had his practice reps capped to some degree in the first practice of each week since dislocating his shoulder on Oct. 8, only to ditch the designation before gameday. Expect him to do the same this week as the Redskins prepare for a Week 15 matchup with a Jaguars defense that ranks 21st against the run (120.4 yards per game).
